Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has formulated a tentative schedule for the budget session likely to be held from June 6 to 28.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs on May 24, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, the budget session will be summoned on June 5.

According to the sources in Parliament House, the final date for the presentation of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is yet to be decided due to a pre-scheduled visit of the prime minister as he is embarking upon a five-day official visit to China from today (Tuesday).

