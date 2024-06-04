Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has formulated a tentative schedule for the budget session likely to be held from June 6 to 28.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs on May 24, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, the budget session will be summoned on June 5.

Efforts afoot to provide maximum relief to people in upcoming budget: Musadik Malik

According to the sources in Parliament House, the final date for the presentation of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is yet to be decided due to a pre-scheduled visit of the prime minister as he is embarking upon a five-day official visit to China from today (Tuesday).

