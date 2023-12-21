Ex-BNA commander surrenders with 70 companions

QUETTA: Sarfaraz Bangalzai, a former commander of the banned Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), along with his 70 companions surrendered to the authorities on Wednesday and also announced to integrate into the national mainstream.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said Baloch separatists were now joining mainstream politics. “Bangalzai has now come to know what the country’s enemy is up to,” he said, adding, “It is no secret that Balochistan has been the focus of India’s anti-Pakistan activities. Because they know that the province is the key to Pakistan’s progress.”

The minister informed that after Gulzar Imam Shambay dissociated himself from the BNA, Bangalzai became the commander of the outfit.

Jan Achakzai stressed the urgent need to neutralize this poison and expose the true enemy responsible for destabilizing the region. This development marks a crucial step in counteracting external influences aiming to disrupt peace and stability in Balochistan, with Bangalzai’s surrender shedding light on the extent of India’s involvement in supporting separatist movements in the region.