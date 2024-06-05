AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 05 Jun, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to strengthen bilateral economic relations with Malaysia, including in the agriculture and livestock sectors, official sources told Business Recorder.

Islamabad will discuss these matters with Malaysian prime minister during his forthcoming visit to Pakistan in October 2024.

On May 21, 2024, Cabinet was informed that the existing National Livestock Breeding Policy, formulated in 1981, was limited to cattle and buffaloes, and was silent on sheep, goats, camels as well as import of beef cattle breeds, mutton and dairy type sheep, goat breeds, and their genetic material (semen/embryos) etc.

Gillani for consolidating bilateral ties with Malaysia

Giving a brief background of the issues in the sector, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research stated that significant developments and changes had taken place during the last four decades, and that the corporate livestock sector of Pakistan had surpassed its infancy stage. The ministry apprised that the existing National Livestock Breeding Policy had proven inadequate to address the emerging challenges of productivity enhancement and latest genetic interventions, which were required to meet the ever-increasing demand for milk and meat etc in the country. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research had, therefore, felt the need to draft a revised National Livestock Breeding Policy.

It was noted that on the request of the Livestock and Fisheries Department, Government of Sindh, a committee was also constituted to review and finalise the recommendations on the existing “National Breeding Policy for cattle and buffaloes.”

The Cabinet was apprised that the Livestock wing of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, in consultation with members of the committee, had drafted a revised National Livestock Breeding Policy, 2022 which provided per unit animal productivity enhancement proposals through short and long term interventions. Recommendations to expand the existing portfolio of import of exotic dairy as well as breeds of cattle, sheep and goats for beef and mutton, and their genetic material, by adopting an area specific approach, were also examined. It was further noted that thorough deliberations had been carried out with all concerned at the provincial level, i.e. Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as the Remount Veterinary and Farms Corps 6.V&FC), Rawalpindi.

The Cabinet appreciated the initiative of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for drafting a comprehensive policy for the livestock sector (and exploring its export potential). The ministry was directed to engage the private sector and to learn from its best practices.

The Cabinet directed the special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs to prepare proposals on agriculture and livestock etc for the upcoming visit of the prime minister of Malaysia to Pakistan in October 2024. The Cabinet further directed the Commerce minister to hold advance meetings with Malaysian counterparts in Pakistan or Malaysia to discuss matters relating to the agriculture and livestock sectors, and to update the Cabinet on the outcome.

After detailed discussion, the Cabinet decided: (i) the National Livestock Breeding Policy,2022 shall be provided to all members of the Cabinet for review; and (ii) National Livestock Breeding Policy, 2022 shall be circulated to all provinces and the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter Provincial Coordination and Political and Public Affairs shall oversee the coordination for discussion and feedback on the policy. Input will also be obtained from private sector stakeholders. The Cabinet directed the establishment of a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse in Islamabad on Public Private Partnership basis, so that provinces could also follow the model.

The initiative would be implemented through Public Private Partnership, and the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives will take all necessary steps in this regard.

Pakistan Malaysia livestock agri bilateral economic relations Malaysian PM

