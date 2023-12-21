BAFL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2%)
Sports

England’s Stokes, Archer still in the mix for T20 World Cup: Mott

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 12:57pm

England coach Matthew Mott said test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer will be given every chance to prove their fitness before next year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

All-rounder Stokes, 32, had knee surgery last month, while Archer has been hampered by a series of injuries.

“Ben, aside from his incredible match-winning ability in every department, gives us that ability to have a seam bowler in your top six that gives you so many options with your team balance,” Mott said.

West Indies name seven uncapped players for Australia Tests

“In terms of Jofra, you’ve just got absolute box-office pace, change of pace, bowl any over in the innings. Bowl your Super Over, bowl your last over when they need to. Him on the park is massive, everyone would agree with that.”

England, who will be defending champions at the World Cup, face West Indies in the decider of a five-game T20 series later on Thursday.

Jofra Archer Matthew Mott West Indies vs england

