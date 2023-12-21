Toshakhana reference: AC summons Imran Khan & Bushra Bibi on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to appear before it on December 23 in Toshakhana reference filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, summoned both Khan and his wife in connection with Toshakhana reference filed by NAB against them on December 19. The reference stated that the accused had obtained 108 items from the Toshakhana and retained 58 with them.

According to NAB, the inquiry proceedings have revealed that as former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was presented with 108 gifted state assets, out of the same, 58 gifted state assets were retained by Khan. He did not deposit the gifted state assets in Toshakhana for fair price assessment in contravention of rules and subsequently, retained said gifted state items worth millions of rupees, it says.

“Gifted state assets were retained without fair price assessment for your benefit.”

It said, adding that moreover, Khan sold/misappropriated some of the gifted state assets for personal benefit.

The NAB says that investigation proceedings further revealed that during Bushra Bibi being the wife of ex-PM, received gifts from foreign dignitaries amounting to millions of rupees and retained these gifts against a meagre retention cost based on under value assessment/appraisement.

