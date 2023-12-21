BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
Auto sales expected to surge from January: IMC CEO

BHURBAN: The auto sales are expected to surge in Pakistan starting January 2024. This was stated by Ali Asghar...
Muhammad Ali Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

BHURBAN: The auto sales are expected to surge in Pakistan starting January 2024.

This was stated by Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive Officer of Indus Motor Company (IMC) during 7th Journalists Summit held at Bhurban on Wednesday.

Yasushi Ueda Chief Engineer Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), PAAPAM representatives - Aamir Allahwala, Nabeel Hashmi and other IMC officials were also present at the event.

Jamali said auto sales are expected to get momentum from January 2024 and informed that IMC is in discussion with the ministry of industries and productions to resolve exports related issues.

Jamali highlighted the Corolla Cross’s exceptional fuel efficiency, boasting up to 50% better mileage compared to conventional vehicles, saying that it translates to significant cost savings for customers while reducing Pakistan’s dependence on imported fuel by nearly half.

Additionally, the hybrid model boasts a 35% reduction in emissions, aligning with Toyota’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Recognizing Pakistan’s current energy limitations, Jamali emphasized the practicality of HEV technology over Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). “HEVs offer low maintenance costs, reliable batteries, and excellent resale value, making them a practical and efficient solution for Pakistan’s current energy landscape,” he explained.

Jamali said that the introductory price range starts at PKR 9,399,000 for the Mid-Level category and PKR 9,849,000 for the High-End variant.

He said: “We remain committed to delivering cutting-edge vehicles that redefine the boundaries of innovation, performance, and customer satisfaction.”

Ueda proudly acknowledged the Corolla’s legacy in Pakistan, stating, “Since 1993, the Corolla has become a household name, synonymous with quality and reliability. We’ve been the number one Corolla-selling country in Asia for 13 out of the past 17 years, a testament to the unwavering love Pakistanis have for this brand.” With the Corolla Cross launch and the anticipated auto sales boom, IMC appears poised to drive Pakistan’s automotive industry forward in 2024 and beyond.

