Solangi for unity in recognising CPEC as ‘transformative force’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday called for unity in recognising CPEC as a “transformative force that has reshaped the nation and provided hope for a brighter, more prosperous Pakistan”.

Speaking at the 8th China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum in Islamabad Wednesday, he said “the CPEC Media Forum holds significant personal importance for me as well.”

In his keynote speech, Solangi emphasised the transformative impact of CPEC during the auspicious year of 2023.

He said the CPEC, launched in the year 2013, had transformed Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape, addressing a dire energy crisis and crumbling infrastructure.

He said the CPEC Media Forum was dedicated to challenging the propaganda, surrounding the CPEC, by presenting factual information.

He said before CPEC, Pakistan faced challenges in 2013 including 10 hours plus blackouts, 2,500MW electricity deficit, and $250 billion economic loss.

The minister said CPEC came at a fortunate time for Pakistan, instilling hope, confidence and faith in the people of Pakistan.

He said CPEC was not just an infrastructure project, but it had generated over 236,000 jobs since 2013 and was set to create 1.2 million direct jobs, contributing to local workforce development, and reducing regional disparities.

He further said CPEC had significantly enhanced Pakistan’s economic growth, contributing a projected annual increase of 2 to 2.5 percentage points. “A 2018 World Bank report suggested a potential 3.5 per cent overall economic growth boost,” he added.

Solangi said the CPEC had significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economic growth, increasing growth rate.

The minister emphasised that the media’s crucial role in shaping the perspectives of the CPEC requires objective reporting.

He also appreciated the vital role of the media in shaping public perceptions of CPEC, urging objective reporting to counter propaganda and ensure accurate dissemination of information. Solangi highlighted CPEC’s role in addressing Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges, generating jobs, and significantly contributing to economic growth.

