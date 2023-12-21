Fake PHD Degree: Ex-CEO of drug regulatory authority arrested

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Sheikh Akhtar Hussain for holding a fake degree of Ph.D.

FIA Islamabad had registered an FIR against Sheikh Akhtar for deceiving authorities by faking his death twice to escape a fake degree case against him, however Afzal Niazi, deputy director FIA Anti-Corruption Circle, upon conclusion of his investigations arrested him.

A joint enquiry team was constituted by Rana Jabar, additional director general North FIA, to conduct enquiries on more than 100 different applications against various officials of the DRAP.

Afzal Niazi constituted 12 teams to arrest Hussain and several raids were conducted on the house, offices, and factories to arrest Hussain but all efforts failed in the past.

FIA had placed his name on the Stop List to leave Pakistan and also moved an application in court to block his CNIC for his unconditional surrender.