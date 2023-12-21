KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.768 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,746.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 5.769 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 5.118 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.274 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.254 billion), Platinum (PKR 834.450 million), Silver (PKR 409.309 million), Natural Gas (PKR 390.983 million), DJ (PKR 342.4719 million), Japan Equity (PKR 160.217 million), Copper (PKR 117.239 million), SP 500 (PKR 84.476 million) and Brent (PKR 11.350 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 12.342 million were traded.

