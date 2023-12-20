BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen’s Houthis warn they will hit back at US if attacked

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2023 08:14pm

SANAA: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis rebels, who have launched missiles and drones at cargo ships in the Red Sea, warned Wednesday that they would strike back if attacked by US forces.

“If the Americans intend to escalate further, get more involved and commit foolishness by targeting our country… we will target them,” said rebel leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthis.

“We will make American battleships, American interests and American navigation a target for our missiles and drones,” he said in a speech broadcast on the rebel’s Al-Masirah television.

Israel, Hamas working toward new truce, hostage deal

His comments came after the United States said it was building up a multinational naval task force to protect vessels transitting the Red Sea from Houthis attacks carried out in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower has entered the Gulf of Aden, according to a US Navy spokesperson.

The rebels have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks, targeting 10 merchant vessels, according to the Pentagon, from the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country.

The Houthis say their strikes on passing container ships are in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war raging between Israel and Hamas since October 7.

In his latest speech, the Houthis leader warned states against joining the new taskforce, saying it would threaten their interests in the Red Sea.

“When you involve yourselves with the Americans in the service of Israel, you are implicating your people in every sense of the word,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a top Houthis official warned that any nation that acts against the Yemeni rebels will have its ships targeted.

“Any country that moves against us will have its ships targeted in the Red Sea,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthis said in a televised interview with Iran’s Al-Alam television.

United States Yemen Houthis Code of conduct

Comments

1000 characters

Yemen’s Houthis warn they will hit back at US if attacked

World Bank approves $350mn financing for Pakistan

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index falls 0.61% after volatile session

Inter-bank: rupee records seventh straight gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

ECP issues 80-point code of conduct for elections

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

Imran to contest election from three cities, PTI leadership announces

Oil perks up as Red Sea tensions spark investor jitters

Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS

Read more stories