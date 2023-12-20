BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
Dec 20, 2023
Life & Style

Shah Rukh Khan unveils new ‘Dunki’ poster, anticipates 2023’s third blockbuster

Published 20 Dec, 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan released a series of images on Instagram on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s release of his film ‘Dunki’.

The star uploaded a short video on Instagram on Wednesday as well, urging fans to grab advance tickets prior to the opening day.

The film has currently amassed INR10 crores in advance ticket sales, according to the Indian Express.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan to make history with two $100mn films in single year

The comedy ensemble film tells the story of four friends in a small village of Punjab. They all dream of going to England.

Without tickets or visas, their lucks change when a soldier arrives one day, promising better days. Together, they set out on a perilous journey which tests their courage and ideologies.

This movie is the superstar’s third anticipated blockbuster of the year after the success of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’.

Shahk Rukh has already made history this year as the only Bollywood actor to deliver two $100 million-grossing films in a calendar year.

