Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ scripts biggest opening day in Bollywood cinema

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who headlined his latest film ‘Jawan’, beat his own record as the movie’s opening day sales surpassed those of ‘Pathaan’ that was released earlier this year.

The details were posted on the movie’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan also posted about the positive response and early reviews the film was getting.

“Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan,” said the veteran Indian actor.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’ recorded the highest-ever box office collection for a Hindi film for its opening and second day in India, and raked in INR2.5 billion ($30 million) in its first five days, as reported by AFP.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and fellow actor Deepika Padukone, ‘Pathaan’ succeeded in lifting the Bollywood film industry from a lull following the reopening of Indian cinemas after the pandemic hiatus.

Meanwhile, described as a high-octane thriller, ‘Jawan’ tells the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of society. The story touches upon issues like government apathy, corruption, farmers suicide and a healthcare system in shambles.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film also features Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo.

The Bollywood film fraternity posted their early appreciation for ‘Jawaan’ on social media.

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani posted a movie poster on her Instagram Stories accompanied by fire emojis.

Photo: Instagram @kiaraaliadvani

Fellow actor Kangana Ranaut wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram Stories, praising Shah Rukh Khan’s multi-generational appeal and his tenacity.

“From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of super heroic even in real life.”

Photo: Instagram @kanganaranaut

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan travelled to Dubai to attend a screening of the movie’s trailer that was projected on to the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.