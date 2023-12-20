Sri Lanka shares slip for sixth session as consumer staples drag

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.08% at 10,603.56.

The World Bank has released a second tranche of $250 million to support economic reforms in Sri Lanka, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 4.4% and 1.43%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 323.3 million shares from 36.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples, industrials drag

According to exchange data, the equity market’s turnover rose to 5.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($15.48 million) from 566.5 million rupees in the previous session.

The data showed foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 83 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5 billion rupees.