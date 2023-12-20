BAFL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-3.76%)
BIPL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.99%)
BOP 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-7.13%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.26%)
DFML 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.48%)
DGKC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-6.12%)
FABL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.31%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.21%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.84%)
HUBC 115.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.08%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.93%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.63%)
MLCF 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.24%)
OGDC 113.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-7.3%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-8.32%)
PIOC 111.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.98%)
PPL 116.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.67%)
PRL 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.07%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.17%)
SNGP 70.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-4.66%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.6%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.69%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.47%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-6.37%)
UNITY 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.28%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-14.12%)
BR100 6,265 Decreased By -193.5 (-3%)
BR30 22,604 Decreased By -752.5 (-3.22%)
KSE100 61,347 Decreased By -1486.2 (-2.37%)
KSE30 20,513 Decreased By -488.8 (-2.33%)
Major Gulf bourses ease on volatile oil after Red Sea disruptions

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 01:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday as oil prices were gripped by worries about maritime trade disruptions in the Red Sea.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - was little changed as investors kept an eye on the situation in the Red Sea after the recent attacks by Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi

. Brent crude futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday amid jitters over global trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.2%, hit by a 0.8% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.2% decline in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp losing 0.6%.

Washington on Tuesday launched a task force to safeguard Red Sea commerce as attacks by the Yemeni militants forced major shipping companies to reroute, stoking fears of sustained disruptions to global trade.

Most Gulf markets gain as oil steadies; Egypt falls

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.1%, with Alpha Dhabi Holding retreating 2.3%.

Among other losers, satellite operator Yahsat dropped 0.8%, while geographic data and analytics provider Bayanat declined more than 1%.

In the previous session, Yahsat was down 2.2%, whereas Bayanat added 1.4% after the firms agreed an all-share merger to create the region’s first AI-powered space technology company.

The Qatari benchmark fell 0.4%.

A number of container ships are anchored in the Red Sea and others have turned off tracking systems as traders adjust routes and prices in response to maritime attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on the world’s main East-West trade route.

Gulf stock markets Dubai stock

