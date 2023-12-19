BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain as oil steadies; Egypt falls

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 07:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf reversed early losses to close higher on Tuesday as oil prices steadied, although the gains were limited following cautious comments from the US Federal Reserve officials.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - steadied as investors considered the potential impact of maritime trade disruptions in the Red Sea after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants.

The United States on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard Red Sea commerce. The United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain are among the nations involved.

Major Gulf markets ease as rate cut hopes teetered

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index added 0.3%, helped by a 1.6% rise in the shares of auto rental firm Lumi.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.2%.

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.2% higher, pushed by a 1.1% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties’ stock.

Investor expectations for US interest rate cuts took a step backwards after Fed officials, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, said they did not see rate cuts coming any time soon.

The Qatari benchmark, which traded after a two-session break, ended 2.2% higher, with most of its constituents in positive territory, including Qatar Islamic Bank , which was up 3.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index retreated 1%, weighed down by a 2.5% fall in Commercial International Bank .

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi swept on Monday to a third term as Egypt’s president in an election where he faced no serious challengers, calling the vote a rejection of the “inhumane war” in neighbouring Gaza.

SAUDI ARABIA gained 0.3% to 11,713

ABU DHABI rose 0.2% to 9,494

DUBAI added 0.2% to 3,998

QATAR advanced 2.2% to 10,143

EGYPT dropped 1% to 25,076

BAHRAIN was down 0.1% to 1,914

OMAN dropped 0.4% to 4,571

Gulf stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets gain as oil steadies; Egypt falls

Inter-bank: rupee sees sixth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

Govt determined to conduct free, fair polls: PM Kakar

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Putin says Russia is ready to talk on Ukraine

Oil rises as US launches Red Sea task force, tankers reroute

At least 126 dead in northwest China earthquake

Read more stories