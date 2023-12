BANGKOK: Thailand’s government spending budget of 3.48 trillion baht ($99.74 billion) for the fiscal year 2024 is expected to be ready in early May, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Wednesday.

The budget has been delayed from the Oct. 1 start date, due to an election in May and a long period under a caretaker government.