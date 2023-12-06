BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Business & Finance

Thai business group keeps 2023 growth forecast at 2.5%-3.0%

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 11:43am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 2.5% to 3.0% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

The economy is expected to grow 2.8% to 3.3% next year, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, which includes representatives from those sectors.

Thai bus accident kills 14, more than 20 injured

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew 1.5% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the slowest this year, due to declining exports and government spending.

Thailand's economy

