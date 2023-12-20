Griezmann ties Aragones goals record in Atletico draw

BARCELONA: Antoine Griezmann became Atletico Madrid’s joint all-time leading scorer alongside Luis Aragones with 173 goals on Tuesday as he struck twice only for Getafe to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

Atletico had to play much of the game with 10 men after Stefan Savic was sent off for two first-half bookings, but Griezmann gave the hosts the lead just before the break when he turned in Rodrigo Riquelme’s cross.

Borja Mayoral equalised early in the second half before Alvaro Morata headed Atletico back in front.

Griezmann scored a penalty to make it 3-1 and move level with Aragones, who also won La Liga as Atletico coach in 1976-77 and guided Spain to victory at Euro 2008.

But Getafe pulled a goal back through Oscar Rodriguez and Mayoral tucked away a spot-kick in the third minute of added time to deny Atletico, whose 17-match home winning run in the league came to an end.

Former Real Madrid forward Mayoral is on 12 goals for the season, just one behind leading scorer Jude Bellingham.

The point for Atletico was still enough to bump Diego Simeone’s side up to third above Barcelona, who take on winless Almeria on Wednesday.

Sevilla won the first time in 11 outings with Adria Pedrosa, Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Ramos on target in a 3-0 victory away to Granada as new boss Quique Sanchez Flores made a strong start after taking over Monday.

Valencia won 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano courtesy of Sergi Canos’ goal in the second half.

Surprise leaders Girona go to Real Betis on Thursday while Real Madrid, two points behind in second, round out the year with a trip to Alaves.