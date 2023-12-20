Sightsavers announces ‘Disability Inclusion Excellence Awards’

KARACHI: In collaboration with the Pakistan Business and Disability Network, and the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, Sightsavers took immense pride in orchestrating the grand spectacle that unfolded as the Disability Inclusion Excellence Awards 2023.

The primary aim of this event extended beyond mere recognition was celebrate and commend exceptional contributions that have propelled inclusivity for individuals with disabilities within the professional realm.

Reflecting the profound significance of the occasion, the Pakistan Business and Disability Network conveyed heartfelt gratitude, expressing, “We extend our sincere appreciation to all the organisations and individuals who have played a pivotal role in championing the cause of disability inclusion.”

Saghir Bukhari, Senior Programme Manager ILO said in his remarks, “Inclusive employment is not just a choice; it’s a necessity for a truly equitable society. Each step we take towards fostering disability inclusion in the workplace is a stride towards a world where everyone can contribute and thrive.”

The cause behind the launch of Disability Excellence award is to recognise efforts of employers who are leading in employing youth with disabilities at their workplaces and incorporate disability inclusion into their work practices and ensure that their policies, infrastructure, and overall environment are conducive to the employment of individuals with disabilities.

This initiative aims to address situations where individuals with disabilities aspire to work but encounter barriers due to inaccessible infrastructure or non-disability-friendly workplaces.

The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and the Pakistan Business and Disability Network (PBDN) are leading this initiative to encourage more employers, especially in the corporate sector, to participate in the forum.

In his keynote, Itfaq Khaliq Khan, Senior Programme Manager, Sightsavers said that the employers need to move away from traditional medical and charity model of disability to a rights-based model.

He further added that the employers should take the ethical rationale of business into account. People with disabilities are valuable resource as well as valued consumers. He emphasised that disability inclusion at workplace is a joint responsibility, and we need a collective effort for that. He urges employers to join the Pakistan Business and Disability Network to move this agenda forward.

Feroz Alam, Vice President EFP said: “EFP is proud to celebrate excellence in disability inclusion through the Disability Inclusion Excellence Awards. This event showcases our commitment to fostering workplaces that are truly inclusive, where diversity is embraced, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.” He further added that EFP and PBDN would organise the Disability Excellence Award every year to encourage disability inclusion at workplaces.

The ceremony acquired additional prestige with the distinguished presence of the Chief Guest, Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, the Minister of Health, Social Welfare, and Public Health Engineering from the Government of Sindh. In his speech he appreciated the initiative for the empowerment of young people with disabilities. He encouraged the businesses to make their environments more accessible for disability inclusion.

This Disability Inclusion Excellence Award honoured employers with exemplary disability inclusion practices. After having received an impressive 30 nominations from various industries, the judging process entailed a thorough evaluation based on standardized criteria. The selected award winners demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace environment, ensuring that their policies and practices accommodated individuals with disabilities. These employers not only met but exceeded the established criteria for disability inclusion. Through their dedication and innovative approaches, they set a commendable standard for the business community. The awards served as a testament to their outstanding efforts in championing diversity and inclusion within the workforce.

The triumph of the ceremony echoed in its ability to unite leaders and advocates devoted to the cause of disability inclusion. Representatives from UNICEF, GIZ, National Forum of Women with Disabilities and Community Based Inclusive Development Network also graced the event. In the aftermath of the event, Sightsavers stands resolute in its commitment to nurturing a world where every individual, regardless of ability, can actively participate and contribute meaningfully to society.

