FBFC to become operational ‘very soon’, says Punjab govt official

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Business Facilitation Centre (FBFC) will become operational very soon where 17 departments would provide “No Objection Certificates” (NOC) within a mandated time frame ranging from 10-30 days, said Ehsan Bhutta provincial secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skill Development.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he discussed problems confronted by the business community and said that 70% identified problems related to the federal, and 30% with the provincial departments in addition to the few with the local government.

He was optimistic that FBFC would play a key role in resolving the imminent issues. He said that all Punjab based chambers were consulted at the highest level to resolve their issues on a fast track basis.

He said that 17 departments including Housing, Local Government, FDA, WASA, TEPA, Forests, Tourism, Environment, Irrigation, Labor and Social Security etc would set up their desks in this center in addition to the federal entities of Gas and Electricity.

“The intending investor will have to just file application while the remaining process would be undertaken by the BFC staff. He said that the Industries department has also uploaded a list of required documents and fee structure with a timeframe required under the rules for the issuance of the NOC.

“It would save applicants from repeatedly visiting the BFC to complete the mandatory documentation”, he said and added that a well defined monitoring system has also been evolved while applicants could also pay fee through E-Pay in addition to tracking his application through an online system. He said that applicants would receive SMS mentioning the date for the collection of required NOC. Explaining the ecosystem for businesses, he said that it requires continuity of policies, law & order and availability of inputs including gas, electricity and raw material. “However, the mandated tasks of the industries department would be resolved on top priority basis”.

He said that smog has become a major threat to human health, but its main causes have been defined as vehicular emission, stubble burning and then comes the industry. Responding to a question, he said that all information uploaded on the server of BFC would be linked with the provincial and then with the federal portal in a later phase. He said that some programs have already been rolled out while the remaining is in the experimental stage. He said that these would become part of the BFC very soon.

About the physical visits by different departments, he said that all departments under the umbrella of BFC would visit an industrial unit at the same time to save industrialists from repeated visits.

Earlier acting president Dr Sajjad Arshad welcomed the guests and introduced Faisalabad as one of the major industrial hubs of Pakistan. About FCCI, he said that it represents 118 associations, sectors and sub sectors and also plays a key role in bridging the gap between government and the business community.

He appreciated the establishment of BFC and said that all mandatory NOCs could be issued under one roof. He also stressed the need for uniformity and continuity of the economic policies so that investors could undertake major projects with full confidence.

He termed existing circumstances as most discouraging and said that Faisalabad was known as the city of power looms but most of the units have been closed and looms are being sold at throw away price. He said that exports and foreign remittances are also in declining mode as gas and electricity tariff has been increased manifold.

He paid best tribute to the business community and said that despite daunting challenges, they are waging “Jahad” in this most critical situation. He said that being Muslim, we are not disappointed but the people at the helms of affairs must carve out workable policies to put the country on the growth trajectory.

Shafiq Hussain Shah, Kashif Zia, Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Sanaullah Khan Niazi, Shakil Ansari, Rana Fayyaz Ahmed and Aftab Butt took part in the question-answer session. Madam Saima of PBIT also participated in the meeting through online while a short documentary of BFC was also screened.

Later Acting President Dr. Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI memento to Ehsan Bhutta provincial secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development. Bhutta also recorded his impressions in the FCCI visitors book.

