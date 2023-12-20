Punjab to export fodder to Kuwait

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special meeting where a pivotal decision was taken to export high-protein fodder from Punjab to the Kuwait.

The meeting approved measures to enhance the cultivation of high-protein “alfalfa” fodder for livestock development, emphasizing the scientific drying and preservation of this nutrient-rich feed. Plans to provide seeds to farmers for cultivating “alfalfa” fodder and exploring various proposals for “Breed Insemination” to boost dairy development were also discussed. The CM directed the full functionality of the Food Research Center in Sargodha to augment the production of high-protein fodder, aiming to capitalize on the potential for increased beef and mutton exports. He highlighted discussions during his visit to the Kuwait, where the export of high-protein fodder and the demand for dry fodder from Kuwait were key points of consideration.

During the meeting briefing, positive outcomes of establishing a disease-free compartment in Punjab were reported. Emphasizing the necessity of modern technology and local expertise for livestock development, the CM Naqvi stressed the importance of attracting local farms to adopt model farming techniques.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting focusing on addressing traffic issues in Lahore. The meeting approved the establishment of protected U-turns at the six busiest intersections of the city to streamline traffic flow. The CM set a deadline of January 19 for the implementation of these U-turns at Qadir Topash Chowk, Gujjumatta Chowk, Nishtar Chowk, Khokhar Chowk, and Joray Pull Chowk.

