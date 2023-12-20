BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-20

PFA shuts restaurant, imposes Rs 160,000 cumulative fine

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday closed down a restaurant and penalized eight other food points Rs 160,000 cumulative fine during the ongoing inspection against adulterated milk and substandard food.

The authority also served warning notices for improvement to 21 shopkeepers and disposed of 3,500-litre adulterated milk, 140-litre substandard cooking oil, 50kg of expired meat, and dozens of rotten eggs, prohibited food colours and 10kg of non-food grade packing material.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed informed while talking to newsmen on Tuesday. He said that food safety teams thoroughly inspected 30 food points in G1 Market Johar Town while one of them was shut down due to using reused oil for frying the food. He said that using the same oil repeatedly increased the proportion of trans-fats, leading to cardiac diseases.

Further, he said eight food business operators (FBOs) were slapped with Rs 160,000 cumulative fine over violation of the PFA Act. The provincial food regulatory body also warned 21 food outlets, asking them to improve the hygienic condition, he added.

Similarly, a dairy safety team of PFA stopped a milk carrier vehicle at Chunian Bypass and discarded 3,500 litres of tainted milk on the spot. He said adulterated milk was being carried for supplying in different areas of Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Food Authority PFA Muhammad Asim Javed

Comments

1000 characters

PFA shuts restaurant, imposes Rs 160,000 cumulative fine

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

New era of Sino-Pak trade ties: First shipment of dried chillies sent to China

UN weighs new ceasefire call

Tax on deemed income basis: BHC asks why FBR has different policies for Punjab and Balochistan

COAS, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

Read more stories