TEVTA begins entrepreneurial, advanced freelancing skills course

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab officially commenced the Entrepreneurial and Advanced Freelancing Skills Course as part of its Technopreneurship programme in Lahore on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, with the presence of COO Engr Qurat-ul Ain Memon and the parents of Arfa Karim.

During the inauguration ceremony, Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta emphasized the importance of upgrading the skills of the youth to meet modern requirements, which he deemed crucial for the country's overall development. He urged the expansion of this programme to all TEVTA institutes to ensure widespread benefit.

COO TEVTA Engr Qurat-ul ain Memon, in her address, revealed that the programme is a collaborative effort with the Arfa Karim Foundation. In the initial phase, 40 students and 10 instructors will undergo training in advanced freelancing, enabling them to achieve self-dependence and earn forex for the country.

Addressing the gathering, the parents of Arfa Karim, Col Randhawa (Retd), Samina Randhawa, and CEO Arfa Karim Foundation Tabinda, shared their thoughts on the initiative. Also present on the occasion were Senior DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, DG Industries, DGs of TEVTA Amir Aziz, Umer Farooq, Sheraz Lodhi, and Col Rao Rashid (Retd).

