Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (December 19, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 281.25
Open Offer Rs 284.25
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 20
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.68
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 20
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
500
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 20
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 20
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 20
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 20
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
85
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 20
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
452
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 20
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 20
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
11.04
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 20
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
96.83
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 20
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
341,067,706
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
176,027,711
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 20
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
131,716,935
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 20
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
118,013,188
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 20
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
74,078,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 20
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
47,019,500
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 20
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
46,632,898
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 20
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
37,862,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 20
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
32,171,668
▲ 0.00
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 20
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
26,796,500
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 19
|
283.20
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 19
|
283
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 19
|
143.53
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 19
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 19
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 19
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 18
|
5.47
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 18
|
4740.56
|
Nasdaq / Dec 18
|
14905.20
|
Dow Jones / Dec 18
|
37306.02
|
India Sensex / Dec 19
|
71273.46
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 19
|
33219.39
|
Hang Seng / Dec 19
|
16509.93
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 19
|
7627.46
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 19
|
16693.70
|
France CAC40 / Dec 19
|
7572.64
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 18
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 18
|
185960
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 19
|
72.35
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 19
|
2023.69
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 19
|
79.48
