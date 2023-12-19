BAFL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
BIPL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.02%)
BOP 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-11.19%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-14.83%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-4.51%)
FABL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.44%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-6.98%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.67%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.25%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.52%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.37%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
MLCF 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.04%)
OGDC 116.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-5.87%)
PAEL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.84%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12.14%)
PIOC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.21%)
PPL 118.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-3.16%)
PRL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.7%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 73.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.62%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.29%)
TPLP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.21%)
TRG 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-4.83%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France, UK to support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’: Cameron

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2023 04:50pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: France and the UK will support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion “for as long as it takes”, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Tuesday, adding it was “essential” that President Vladimir Putin was defeated.

His comments came as concern grows in Kyiv that Western patience and unity could be cracking in the fight against Russia, almost two years after the invasion began in February 2022.

“Britain and France have been staunch supporters of Ukraine and we will continue to be for as long as it takes,” Cameron said after talks in Paris with French counterpart Catherine Colonna, adding: “I have no doubt that we can make sure Putin loses and it is essential he does lose.”

“We must be absolutely staunch in how we back Ukraine,” he said.

UK and Germany call for ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza

The White House warned Monday that the United States has only enough authorised funding for one more aid package to Ukraine this year, with hardline Republicans in Congress blocking additional aid.

Insisting that the West must stay the course, Cameron compared the fight against the Russian invasion to a play in different acts.

“The first act was the stunning failure of Russia to achieve its objectives” in the initial phase of the invasion, said Cameron.

“The second act was the brilliance the Ukrainians showed in driving back the Russians… and of course the third act has been more difficult on land,” he said in apparent reference to the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive this summer to achieve a breakthrough.

Cameron, the former prime minister who was unexpectedly appointed Britain’s top diplomat last month, added: “But the fourth act is yet to be written and we must be sure we write it in the correct way.”

Both Cameron and Colonna were eager to emphasise that Britain and France were on the same page over the major international issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East, even after Brexit.

“Our two countries, shoulder-to-shoulder since the beginning, have worked together to ensure that Russian aggression cannot be rewarded, that it is a failure and that Ukraine can recover its freedom, its sovereignty, its territorial integrity,” said Colonna.

“We hope that this cooperation can be further strengthened,” she added.

Ukraine Ukraine aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war David Cameron

Comments

1000 characters

France, UK to support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’: Cameron

Inter-bank: rupee sees sixth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil steadies as US leads push to safeguard Red Sea vessels

Long-term contracts: China would talk to elected govt, only

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Read more stories