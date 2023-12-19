BAFL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
BIPL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
BOP 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.72%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.9%)
DFML 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.5%)
DGKC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-3.78%)
FABL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.91%)
FCCL 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
FFL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.64%)
GGL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.53%)
HBL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
HUBC 118.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.46%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.33%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.98%)
OGDC 121.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.69%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.36%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.7%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 122.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
SNGP 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.44%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.95%)
TELE 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.59%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.21%)
TRG 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.51%)
UNITY 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.3%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.35%)
BR100 6,587 Decreased By -138.2 (-2.05%)
BR30 23,933 Decreased By -558 (-2.28%)
KSE100 63,907 Decreased By -1297.6 (-1.99%)
KSE30 21,346 Decreased By -364.9 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan falls to one-week low as dollar rebounds

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 11:42am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened to a one-week low on Tuesday, as traders saw limited downside for the dollar given strength of the US economy, while confidence in China’s economic growth remained fragile.

The spot yuan was changing hands at about 7.1420 at midday, and is on track for a third consecutive day of declines against the dollar.

Prior to the market open, China’s central bank set the midpoint rate at 7.0982 per dollar, 359 pips stronger than the Reuters estimate, reflecting authorities’ stabilisation efforts.

The dollar index was trading at about 102.5 points, having bounced off a four-month low of 101.76 touched last Thursday.

Zhang Tao, an analyst at China Construction Bank, said US monetary policy was unlikely to pivot swiftly because the world’s biggest economy remained robust. Under such circumstances, “the dollar index won’t trend lower anytime soon”, and the gauge falling below 100 is unlikely, he wrote.

His view was echoed by Galaxy Securities, which said market bets of an early US rate cut were overdone and could be corrected, meaning the dollar index would not decline quickly.

Federal Reserve officials have sought this week to temper rate cut expectations.

The Fed is not pre-committing to cutting interest rates soon and swiftly, and the jump in market expectations that it will do so is at odds with how the US central bank functions, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday.

China’s yuan eases

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Monday also pushed back against financial market expectations of a swift Fed pivot.

The yuan is also not helped by lingering worries about China’s economic health.

The country’s disappointing post-COVID recovery has raised significant doubts about the economy’s foundations after decades of stunning growth, as Beijing faces a tough choice between more debt and slower growth.

On the upside, traders point to big demand for the yuan towards the year-end from exporters who settle dollar receipts.

In addition, following sharp yuan corrections, the appeal of yuan assets will grow for foreign investors, said Guan Tao, chief economist at BOC International.

China’s yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan falls to one-week low as dollar rebounds

KSE-100 falls near 64,000 level as correction continues

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil prices rise as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Read more stories