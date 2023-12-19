BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
Dec 19, 2023
Pakistan

PM offers condolences over death of Nawaf

APP Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

KUWAIT CITY: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited Kuwait on Monday to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir His Highness Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During his meeting with the new Amir His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the prime minister offered the sincerest and heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself, the leadership, the Government and the people of Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani nation stood united with Kuwaiti brothers in the time of sorrow and grief.

The State of Kuwait has lost a visionary leader, who transformed Kuwait into a prosperous State. He will be remembered as well-wisher and friend of Pakistan. He made great contributions in advancing bilateral relations between the two brotherly states.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah expressed gratitude to the leadership, the Government and the people of Pakistan for standing with the people of Kuwait in the time of grief.

He expressed full support for Pakistan-Kuwait relations and affirmed his commitment to further augment the relationship.

Pakistan kuwait caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah

