JI demands removal of politically appointed governors

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday demanded of the Sindh Election Commissioner for fair and transparent polls due on Feb 8, 2024, saying that the commission should not favor any of the contesting political parties.

JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman leading a delegation called on the SEC, Shareefullah to inform him about his party's concerns about the coming general elections mainly seeking surety on fairness and transparency.

After the sitting, he informed the reporters about the details discussed with the SEC, saying that the JI expects the next polls should be protected from rigging and manipulation. "The election commissioner will keep his promises," about the polls genuineness, he hoped and said that "the JI submitted its reservations and demands before the provincial election commission".

He repeated his demand for the immediate removal of the politically appointed governors in all provinces, saying that the issue needs a resolution to ensure a fair election contest. "It (political governors) is a question mark on the transparency of the electoral process," he said and cast fears that the Election Commission has not yet issued any code of conduct for the polls, unfortunately.

Showing his concerns, he said that the appointments of "politicized" returning officers and district returning officers will influence the polls results. The election commissioner has assured us about strict actions if anyone found guilty of results manipulation, he added.

