KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 18, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,204.68 High: 66,586.62 Low: 65,064.94 Net Change: 925.34 Volume (000): 963,384 Value (000): 16,277,169 Makt Cap (000) 2,149,817,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,509.67 NET CH (+) 1.58 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,918.36 NET CH (-) 76.72 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,575.92 NET CH (-) 273.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,742.72 NET CH (+) 25.56 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,258.75 NET CH (-) 122.11 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,288.67 NET CH (-) 13.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-December-2023 ====================================

