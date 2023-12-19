Markets Print 2023-12-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 18, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,204.68
High: 66,586.62
Low: 65,064.94
Net Change: 925.34
Volume (000): 963,384
Value (000): 16,277,169
Makt Cap (000) 2,149,817,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,509.67
NET CH (+) 1.58
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,918.36
NET CH (-) 76.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,575.92
NET CH (-) 273.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,742.72
NET CH (+) 25.56
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,258.75
NET CH (-) 122.11
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,288.67
NET CH (-) 13.14
------------------------------------
As on: 18-December-2023
====================================
