BAFL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
CNERGY 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.08%)
DFML 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
DGKC 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
FABL 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.53%)
FCCL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FFL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
GGL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
HBL 124.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.56%)
HUBC 120.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
OGDC 124.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.54%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
PIOC 115.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.37%)
PPL 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-2.6%)
PRL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 76.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
SSGC 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.95%)
TELE 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 92.24 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.98%)
BR100 6,776 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.68%)
BR30 24,717 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.13%)
KSE100 65,617 Decreased By -512.6 (-0.78%)
KSE30 21,852 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tencent turns to ByteDance in gaming showdown with NetEase

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 11:22am

HONG KONG: Tencent Holdings is relying on one-time bitter rival ByteDance to promote its most important video game release in years, in a sign of warming relations as well as intensifying competition as China’s gaming industry returns to growth.

Tencent released on Friday mobile party game “DreamStar” that it hopes to challenge “Eggy Party”, a similar offering from NetEase which has become a surprise hit this year with 100 million monthly active users.

Analysts expect DreamStar to earn up to 6 billion yuan ($842 million) in its first year, while they forecast Eggy Party, which owes much of its success to advertising on ByteDance platforms, to earn 8 billion yuan for NetEase this year.

In a battle to defend its status as China’s biggest gaming firm,Tencent has chosen to promote Dreamstar on ByteDance’s popular advertising platforms despite the two’s rancorous history in barring one another from their platforms.

About 38% of Tencent ads for DreamStar were put on ByteDance’s online ad service Pangolin in the last 30 days, making it the top ad service Tencent has spent on for the game, according to data tracking firm DataEye.

Its decision to rely heavily on Pangolin is remarkable considering that Tencent has its own ad network and various promotion channels within its product ecosystem. Tencent has put only 12% of DreamStar ads on its own ad network Youlianghui, according to DataEye.

Tencent launches party game ‘DreamStar’, analysts say poses a threat to NetEase

The advertising layout is part of Tencent’s plans for a 1.4 billion yuan investment to build out DreamStar’s ecosystem to ensure its success.

That strategy has also seen Tencent begin to let video game live-streamers to stream on ByteDance platforms.

Zhang Daxian, China’s top live-streamer who became famous through playing Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” game, started his channel on a ByteDance platform earlier this month and previewed DreamStar, a scenario unthinkable to many fans just a year ago.

For years, Tencent and ByteDance were locked in a series of lawsuits against each other. In 2021, ByteDance sued Tencent for restricting users from sharing content from Douyin - TikTok’s sister app in China - on Tencent’s apps, citing anti-monopoly law.

In the same year, Tencent sued ByteDance for featuring footage of Honor of Kings on a ByteDance platform, citing copyright infringement.

The apparent thaw in their relationship comes as ByteDance recently decided to wind down its gaming business to focus on its core platform operations, marking a retreat from its competition with Tencent and NetEase in gaming.

China’s video games market returned to growth this year as domestic revenue rose 13% to 303 billion yuan, putting Beijing’s eight-month industry crackdown two years ago in the rear-view mirror.

ByteDance tencent

Comments

1000 characters

Tencent turns to ByteDance in gaming showdown with NetEase

Profit-taking at PSX as KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

Read more stories