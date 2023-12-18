BAFL 51.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.89%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.6%)
DFML 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.49%)
DGKC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.25%)
FABL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.26%)
FCCL 20.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
FFL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.66%)
GGL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
HBL 125.08 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.71%)
HUBC 120.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
MLCF 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
OGDC 124.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.76%)
PAEL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.51%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
PIOC 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
PPL 122.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.61%)
PRL 35.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.3%)
SSGC 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.95%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 92.60 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.72%)
UNITY 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
BR100 6,778 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.64%)
BR30 24,718 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 65,645 Decreased By -485.4 (-0.73%)
KSE30 21,861 Decreased By -183.1 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea fires what appears to be a long-range ballistic missile

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 10:44am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired what appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile on Monday, South Korea’s military said, its second missile launch in less than 12 hours as Pyongyang condemned a US-led show of force against the nuclear armed state.

The missile was fired from an area near the capital Pyongyang towards the sea off the North’s east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan’s defence ministry also said North Korea has fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile and its coast guard said it fell into the sea west of Hokkaido about an hour after launch.

The missile’s flight range and maximum altitude, were immediately available. Japan’s NHK broadcaster said it could be a long-range missile, citing Japan’s Defence Ministry.

The international airport serving Pyongyang is where the North previously launched ICBMs and is suspected to be the location of a missile assembly facility.

Last week, South Korea’s deputy national security advisor said the North may be readying to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) this month, declining to provide any details.

Monday’s missile launch came after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday night, flying about 570 km (350 miles) from an area near Pyongyang and falling into the ocean.

North Korea followed up that launch with a fiery statement condemning the United States for orchestrating what it called a “preview of a nuclear war,” including the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea on Sunday.

On Friday, following a high-level meeting by US and South Korean officials on the use of US strategic military weapons to deter North Korea’s military threat, the United States warned any nuclear attack would lead to the end of the regime.

South Korea condemned the North’s Sunday missile launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban the use of ballistic missile technology, which Pyongyang rejects as an infringement of its right to self defence.

After the late-night launch, North Korea’s defence ministry criticised “military gangsters” in the United States and South Korea for raising tensions with drills, displays of force, and nuclear war planning.

The statement by an unnamed ministry spokesman cited the arrival of the US nuclear-powered submarine Missouri in the South Korean port city of Busan on Sunday.

Visits by US nuclear submarines had previously been rare, but they have increased under agreements between Seoul and Washington that have boosted the arrivals of US military assets including a nuclear ballistic missile submarine and long-range strategic bombers.

The USS Carl Vinson, a US aircraft carrier, also arrived at Busan last month as part of an effort to increase deterrence against North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

The North Korean defence ministry also condemned the meeting by South Korean and US officials in Washington as yet another sign of efforts to streamline war preparations and a provocative show of force.

North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation

The United States and South Korea have increased the intensity of joint military drills against rising threats from the North, which had tested a range of ballistic missiles and in November launched its first military spy satellite.

Pyongyang tested a long-range ballistic missile in July, which analysts said was a successful launch of a solid-fuel ICBM that flew on a lofted trajectory and reached an altitude of 6,648 kilometres (4,131 miles) before dropping into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea Pyongyang ballistic missile North Korea fired

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea fires what appears to be a long-range ballistic missile

Profit-taking at PSX as KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

Read more stories