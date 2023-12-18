BAFL 52.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.68%)
BIPL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.02%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.34%)
DFML 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
DGKC 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
FABL 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
FCCL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FFL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
GGL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.78%)
HBL 125.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.89%)
HUBC 121.75 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.05%)
HUMNL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.93%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
MLCF 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
OGDC 125.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.21%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
PIOC 116.69 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
PPL 124.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.01%)
PRL 35.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.22%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
SNGP 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.67%)
SSGC 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPLP 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
TRG 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.86%)
UNITY 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (7.61%)
BR100 6,845 Increased By 22.6 (0.33%)
BR30 24,892 Increased By 143.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 66,331 Increased By 200.5 (0.3%)
KSE30 22,087 Increased By 43 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-18

Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Nawaf laid to rest

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s late emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was laid to rest on Sunday at a private funeral attended by select relatives, a day after he passed away.

Draped in a Kuwaiti flag, the coffin of Sheikh Nawaf, whose cause of death was not disclosed, was carried into a Kuwait mosque for prayers ahead of a burial ceremony that was broadcast on state television.

Attendance was limited to members of the ruling family, making for an intimate and low-key farewell for the ruler who reigned for three years. The speaker of Kuwait’s parliament was also present.

“The choice reflects the late emir’s low profile character,” said Bader al-Saif, a history professor at Kuwait University.

The new emir Sheikh Meshal, who is expected to deliver his oath before parliament on Wednesday, attended the service.

He will receive condolences on Monday and Tuesday from the wider public.

During Sunday’s burial ceremony, rows of relatives stood at Shiekh Nawaf’s final resting place and performed prayers.

Some crouched before his grave, cupping their hands, and reciting verses from the Koran.

Across Kuwait City, large digital billboards displayed pictures of the late ruler, dubbing him the “emir of wisdom, forgiveness and peace”.

Flags where lowered to half-mast amid a 40-day mourning period that will also see government offices shut until Tuesday.

Speaking outside the mosque where the funeral took place, Kuwaiti citizen Ghanem al-Sulaimani said he was saddened by the death of the man he called the “emir of humility and forgiveness”.

“He left a great legacy... distinguished by his great love for his people,” he told AFP.

Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf took over as emir in September 2020 upon the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah, at the age of 91.

He issued numerous amnesties for political prisoners, earning him the nickname “emir of pardons”.

One of his last moves before his death was the signing of a draft decree approved by cabinet late last month, ordering the release of dozens of political prisoners.

kuwait MENA Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al Sabah Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah

Comments

1000 characters

Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Nawaf laid to rest

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs nearly 1% on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows for ceasefire

Read more stories