KE maintenance work at North Nazimabad

Press Release Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) will be undertaking a critical maintenance activity at North Nazimabad Grid on Monday, December 18, 2023, to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas.

The activity requires a shutdown from 9 AM to 5 PM at Nazimabad Grid, during which there may be temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the above-mentioned Grid.

For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KE's social media platforms or via call centre 118.

Areas served by North Nazimabad Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are: North Nazimabad Block- A,B,C,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,T,W, Peerabad No 1, Bukhari Colony, Ilahi Colony, Sahibabad Sector-3, Khanoo Goth, Muslimabad, Muhammad Pur, Qasba Colony, Islamia Colony, Chandni Chowk, Nazimabad-1,3,5, Ashraf Nagar, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Aligarh Bazar, Wahid Colony and Shadman Town Sector 14-B.

