Four killed in shooting outside wedding hall

LAHORE: A man shot dead his ex-wife, her sister, father and brother outside a wedding hall in the Baghbanpura area of Lahore on Saturday night, police said. Two others, including a child, were injured in the incident.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Salman, opened fire on his former wife Kiran and her family members as they were leaving the hall after attending a relative’s wedding. Kiran had divorced Salman two years ago and was living with her parents in Faisalabad’s Eden Garden society, police said.