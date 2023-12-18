BAFL 51.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
BIPL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.02%)
CNERGY 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.82%)
DFML 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
DGKC 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.59%)
FABL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.69%)
FCCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FFL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.57%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
HUBC 121.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.92%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.17%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.83%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
PIOC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
PPL 124.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.36%)
PRL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.1%)
SNGP 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.25%)
SSGC 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
TELE 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
TPLP 14.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
UNITY 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (7.61%)
BR100 6,821 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.02%)
BR30 24,784 Increased By 35.1 (0.14%)
KSE100 66,112 Decreased By -17.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 22,011 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-18

LUMS Energy Institute launches report on energy- efficient buildings

Press Release Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

LAHORE: In a milestone event, the LUMS Energy Institute (LEI), a research and capacity building centre with a focus on Pakistan’s energy sector, has unveiled a report titled Sustainable Architecture: Advancing Energy Efficient Buildings.

The report addresses the acute energy challenge and how adopting energy-efficient practices in residential construction can drastically reduce loads.

While addressing policymakers, regulatory bodies, and key stakeholder, Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director, LUMS Energy Institute, said, “Pakistan’s expenditure of nearly $100 billion on power plants, predominantly for summer cooling loads, is unsustainable. By adopting the energy-efficient practices we can reduce cooling loads by at least 50%, saving billions of dollars.”

The seasonal variation in electricity usage, pronounced by cooling loads during hot summer months, necessitates an additional 18,000 MW of power plant capacity. This extra capacity, largely underutilized for the rest of the year, imposes a staggering cost of nearly $100 billion on the national economy. This operational inefficiency has led to capacity payment obligations surpassing Rs 2 trillion, a financial weight bearing down on a sector that contributes minimally to the country’s GDP growth.

The report demonstrates how adopting energy-efficient practices in residential construction can drastically reduce these loads. Through a comprehensive exploration of locally available materials, Building Information Modelling (BIM) results, and cost-benefit analysis, the report provides a roadmap for stakeholders, homeowners, the construction industry, and regulatory bodies to embrace sustainable practices.

Concluding his observations at the event, Dr. Chaudhry highlighted, “This report is not just an academic exercise; it is a blueprint for the future of sustainable architecture in Pakistan. We aim to inspire change in how buildings are designed and constructed, focusing on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

energy sector LUMS Pakistan energy sector LUMS Energy Institute

Comments

1000 characters

LUMS Energy Institute launches report on energy- efficient buildings

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories