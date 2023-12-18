LUMS Energy Institute launches report on energy- efficient buildings

LAHORE: In a milestone event, the LUMS Energy Institute (LEI), a research and capacity building centre with a focus on Pakistan’s energy sector, has unveiled a report titled Sustainable Architecture: Advancing Energy Efficient Buildings.

The report addresses the acute energy challenge and how adopting energy-efficient practices in residential construction can drastically reduce loads.

While addressing policymakers, regulatory bodies, and key stakeholder, Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director, LUMS Energy Institute, said, “Pakistan’s expenditure of nearly $100 billion on power plants, predominantly for summer cooling loads, is unsustainable. By adopting the energy-efficient practices we can reduce cooling loads by at least 50%, saving billions of dollars.”

The seasonal variation in electricity usage, pronounced by cooling loads during hot summer months, necessitates an additional 18,000 MW of power plant capacity. This extra capacity, largely underutilized for the rest of the year, imposes a staggering cost of nearly $100 billion on the national economy. This operational inefficiency has led to capacity payment obligations surpassing Rs 2 trillion, a financial weight bearing down on a sector that contributes minimally to the country’s GDP growth.

The report demonstrates how adopting energy-efficient practices in residential construction can drastically reduce these loads. Through a comprehensive exploration of locally available materials, Building Information Modelling (BIM) results, and cost-benefit analysis, the report provides a roadmap for stakeholders, homeowners, the construction industry, and regulatory bodies to embrace sustainable practices.

Concluding his observations at the event, Dr. Chaudhry highlighted, “This report is not just an academic exercise; it is a blueprint for the future of sustainable architecture in Pakistan. We aim to inspire change in how buildings are designed and constructed, focusing on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.”

