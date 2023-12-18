PM to visit Kuwait today to condole Emir’s death

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar will undertake a one-day visit to Kuwait on Monday (today) to express condolences and sympathy with the royal family over the sad demise of Emir of Kuwait.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the caretaker prime minister will convey to the royal family, government and the people of Kuwait the sympathies and condolences of the government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at 86 on Saturday.

