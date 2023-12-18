SAARC can alter our region’s development landscape: Nepal PM

LAHORE: “SAARC has enormous potential to alter our region’s development landscape,” stated Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal during a call-on by SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation led by President Md. Jashim Uddin in Kathmandu, Nepal.

During the two-day visit, the delegation also met Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nepal, Narayan Prakash Saud, and the Secretary General of SAARC, Md. Golam Sarwar followed by the celebrations of the 39th SAARC Charter Day and the 82nd Executive Committee Meeting of SAARC CCI.

The meeting with the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal focused on the revitalization of the SAARC mechanism and the importance of strengthening regional cooperation despite the great difficulties and emerging challenges.

He stated that to ensure South Asia’s progress towards development goals, all member states in SAARC should explore and work on the potentials and emerging opportunities. He emphasized that as Nepal is the Chair of SAARC, the intervention of Nepal together with all SAARC member states would be significant in the revival of SAARC for the betterment of people in the region.

Chandi Raj Dhakal, Vice President, SAARC CCI (Nepal) and Shafquat Haider, Vice President SAARC CCI (Bangladesh) were part of the delegation from their respective countries.

During the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nepal, Narayan Prakash Saud, underscored the importance of effective multilateral cooperation among SAARC states. Md. Jashim Uddin, President SAARC CCI, highlighted the significance of governments’ support for the South Asian business community in achieving economic goals of the region.

On the occasion of 39th SAARC Charter Day, Md. Jashim Uddin, President SAARC CCI, and his delegation called on Md. Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC focusing on strengthening socioeconomic cooperation and economic integration in South Asia. President SAARC CCI, Md. Jashim Uddin, emphasized South Asia’s potential to become a robust economic bloc and urged a revival of cooperation among all South Asian nations.

The delegation also participated in a cake-cutting ceremony commemorating the 39th SAARC Charter Day, symbolizing the shared commitment to the development goals of the SAARC region.

