BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
BIPL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
CNERGY 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
DFML 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
FABL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.69%)
FCCL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
FFL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.93%)
GGL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
HBL 125.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.65%)
HUBC 121.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
OGDC 124.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
PIOC 115.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
PPL 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.04%)
PRL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.1%)
SNGP 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.37%)
SSGC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.01%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (7.61%)
BR100 6,811 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.16%)
BR30 24,717 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 66,023 Decreased By -106.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.32%)
Dec 18, 2023
Suez canal authority monitoring tensions in Red Sea

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

DUBAI: Egypt’s Suez canal authority said on Sunday it was closely monitoring the impact of tensions in the Red Sea after recent attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on vessels in the southern part of the basin.

Two major freight firms including MSC, the world’s biggest container shipping line, said on Saturday they would avoid the Suez Canal as Houthi militants stepped up their assaults.

The authority is “closely following the consequences of current tensions,” the body’s chairman, Osama Rabie, said in a statement. Maritime traffic in the canal was currently normal, he added, without going into further detail.

Red Sea Suez Canal

