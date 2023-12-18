BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
BIPL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
CNERGY 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.14%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
DGKC 81.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
FABL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.69%)
FCCL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FFL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.84%)
GGL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
HBL 124.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.52%)
HUBC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.67%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.88%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PIOC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
PPL 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.04%)
PRL 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.92%)
SNGP 77.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.35%)
SSGC 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TELE 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.01%)
UNITY 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.07%)
BR100 6,811 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.16%)
BR30 24,741 Decreased By -8 (-0.03%)
KSE100 66,023 Decreased By -106.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-18

N Korea fires short-range missile, condemns US for raising tensions

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday, as it condemned US-led military shows of force including the arrival of a submarine in South Korea as tantamount to “a preview of a nuclear war”.

The missile was launched towards the sea off North Korea’s east coast and flew about 570 km (350 miles) before falling in the ocean, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The launch came after warnings from officials in Seoul and Tokyo that nuclear-armed North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile, including one of its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) this month.

All of North Korea’s ballistic missile activities are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions, though Pyongyang defends them as its sovereign right to self defence.

“North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch is a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution, which prohibits the use of ballistic missile technology and scientific and technological cooperation,” South Korea’s JCS said in a statement.

Less than half an hour after the launch, North Korean state media carried a statement from the defence ministry criticizing “military gangsters” in the United States and South Korea for raising tensions with drills, displays of force, and nuclear war planning.

The statement by an unnamed ministry spokesman cited the arrival of the US nuclear-powered submarine USS Missouri in the South Korean port city of Busan on Sunday.

“The armed forces of the DPRK will thoroughly neutralize the US and its vassal forces’ attempt to ignite a nuclear war and thus reliably ensure peace and security in the Korean peninsula,” the statement said, using the initials of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

US North Korea missile

Comments

1000 characters

N Korea fires short-range missile, condemns US for raising tensions

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories