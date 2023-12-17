BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
Emir Sheikh Nawaf laid to rest in Kuwait

AL-SIDDEEQ: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, whose six-decade career in public service primarily focused on domestic issues, was buried on Sunday following a prayer service.

His successor, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, was seen shedding a tear at the prayer service attended by members of the ruling Al Sabah family and speaker of Kuwait’s parliament.

Sheikh Nawaf’s three-year reign as emir, relatively short by Kuwait standards, was marred by ill health.

His predecessor and brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, reigned for 14 years and shaped the Gulf state’s foreign policy for two generations.

Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86

Sheikh Nawaf, whose casket was draped in Kuwait’s flag, was buried Sulaibikhat cemetery alongside his kin, after prayers at Bilal bin Rabah mosque.

Dignitaries from around the world paid respects to Sheikh Nawaf, whose six decades in public service included minister of defence, interior, labour and deputy chief of the national guard.

