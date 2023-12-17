BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
Justice Tariq Masood takes oath as acting CJP

Terence J Sigamony Published 17 Dec, 2023 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sardar Tariq Masood took oath as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday during a simple ceremony held at the Supreme Court, said a statement released by the apex court.

He will perform the duties of the country’s top judge during the absence of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

President Dr Arif Alvi on December 14 had appointed Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Justice Ijazul Ahsan. Other apex court and Lahore High Court (LHC) judges, the attorney general of Pakistan, and representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association were present during the oath-taking ceremony. The proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony were conducted by the Registrar SC Jazeela Aslam. Staff and officers of the apex court were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

