Ninth anniversary of tragedy: PM pays homage to Army Public School martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Saturday that the nation pays tribute to all the personnel of the security forces, including the police, rangers and the Pakistan Army, who hunted down the terrorists from their hiding places and brought them to their end after this tragedy.

The caretaker premier in his message on the ninth anniversary of the Army Public School tragedy said the tragedy saddened the entire nation and brought tears in the eyes of the entire world.

He said that nine years ago enemy efforts remained unsuccessful to undermine the morale of this nation in the war against terrorism by targeting the children.

He continued that the great tragedy of Army Public School Peshawar strengthened the determination of the nation and the sympathies of the entire nation are with the parents whose children made a great sacrifice in this tragedy.

The entire nation, including him, remembers and pays tribute to the children for this great sacrifice with their flowers. Principal Army Public School Shaheed Tahira Qazi and other teachers stood in front of these beasts as a wall to save their students and sacrificed their lives.

Today is also a day to remember the great sacrifice of these great martyrs, said the caretaker Prime Minister, adding that such examples of sacrifice are rare in human history.

The Pakistani nation has failed all the tactics of the enemy to spread mischief and chaos in the country.

He said that coward terrorists cannot defeat the nation, wherein, fearless people like Shaheed Tahira Qazi and Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan do not care about their own lives to save others.

The entire nation is proud of its great martyrs and their families, Kakar said adding that the entire nation is of course saddened by the memory of the Army Public School tragedy, but it is stronger than ever and united against this menace. He further stated that Pakistani nation is standing by its security forces until all the miscreants who wanted to damage the peace of the country are eliminated.

The caretaker premier said that the nation pays tribute to all the personnel of the security forces, including the police, rangers and the Pakistan Army, who hunted down the terrorists from their hiding places and brought them to their end after this tragedy, added Kakar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023