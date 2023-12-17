ATC allows police to conduct Afnan’s age test again

LAHORE: The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday allowed police to conduct the age determination test again for underage driver Afnan Shafqat, a prime suspect of a road accident that claimed lives of six members of a family.

Earlier, the investigating officer stated that the first test to determine the age of the suspect was conducted by two doctors, but the report of the test was not satisfactory.

He said a medical board of 12 expert doctors had been formed for the re-evaluation of the age of the suspect.

The IO stated that police were meeting all legal requirements, including the preparation of the charge sheet against the suspect.

He asked the court to grant a permission to conduct the age determination test of the suspect again.

The court allowed the police request and directed it to present the suspect again on January 2 next.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023