BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Stop the fight and start negotiations,' Israel hostage families say

AFP Published December 16, 2023 Updated December 16, 2023 11:19pm

TEL AVIV: The families of hostages held in Gaza called on Israel Saturday to stop fighting and make a deal to secure their release after the army admitted "mistakenly" killing three captives in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army has said the three hostages killed by troops on Friday were carrying a white flag and had cried for help in Hebrew.

The news of their killing has sparked protests in Israel, and the relatives of the remaining hostages are terrified their loved ones could be next.

"We only receive dead bodies. We want you to stop the fight and start negotiations," Noam Perry, daughter of hostage Haim Perry, said at an event in Tel Aviv organised by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Israel, Qatar explore revival of deal for Gaza hostages: WSJ

"We feel like we're in a Russian roulette game (finding out) who will be next in line to be told the death of their loved one," said Ruby Chen, father of 19-year-old soldier Itai, who is among the captives.

"They explained to us first that the ground operation would bring back the abductees," he said.

"It doesn't work. Because since then, abductees have been seen returning, but not so much alive. It's time to change this assumption," he said.

Around 250 people were taken hostage during Palestinian group Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel, which killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive offensive against the Palestinian movement that has left much of the Gaza Strip in ruins.

The territory's Hamas government says the war has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

Palestinians Israeli army Israel hostage families Israel hostage

Comments

1000 characters

'Stop the fight and start negotiations,' Israel hostage families say

COAS urges UNSC to mobilize world to end hostilities in Gaza

Oct LSMI output down 4.08pc YoY

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

NAB issues arrest warrants for Fawad Chaudhry

First artificial rain induced in Lahore to combat smog

Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86

Australia build big lead over Pakistan as Lyon moves to 499 Test wickets

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Read more stories