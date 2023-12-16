BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
USSEC and PPA join forces to strengthen Pakistan’s poultry industry

Press Release Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

DUBAI: The US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Dubai, UAE on December 12, marking a major milestone between the two parties. This memorandum will catapult Pakistan’s poultry industry on a path towards accelerated growth.

Reflecting on the future between Pakistan and USSEC, Stan Born, Chairman of USSEC added, “Across the globe, USSEC continues to build relationships with key stakeholders in the soybean value chain. Collaborative efforts like the MoU between USSEC and the PPA will steer us in achieving our collective goal of food and nutrition security.

I am positive that this MoU is only the beginning. Together we can nourish and build a more resilient, food secure Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s poultry industry has been a major consumer of U.S. Soy with soybean meal being a key ingredient in poultry feed. US soy’s high-quality and nutritional profile have played a vital role in exponentially growing Pakistan’s poultry industry.

The high protein content, elevated energy levels, and ease of digestibility in U.S. soybeans have converted to higher yield and optimal performance for Pakistan’s poultry industry.

When asked about the MoU, PPA Chairman, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf responded “We recognize the positive impact that USSEC and PPA can make on Pakistan’s Poultry Industry. At PPA, we are committed to providing our customers with the best quality ingredients.

With US soy’s continuous supplies, we are confident that the Poultry Industry of Pakistan will prosper. PPA looks forward to the sustained and continuous support and help of US soy to educate our Association members about the appropriate use of soybean meal in poultry feed which will help in the continuous growth of Pakistan's Poultry Industry.

