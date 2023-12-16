SFA team raids oil factory, arrests manager

HYDERABAD: Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso along with Assistant Commissioner Ahsan Morai have raided an oil production factory at Hosri where unhygienic Oil was being prepared through animal waste.

This raid was conducted on the directives of DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain. All the staff members including manager of the factory fled away before the raid was conducted.

Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso has sealed the premises and a fine of Rs. 5 lac was imposed while the manager of the factory Muhammad Ali Arain was also arrested.

Meanwhile Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain has warned the people who are involved in making unhygienic food items must refrain themselves from such illegal activities otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

