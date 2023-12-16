FBL pioneers Braille inclusive hiring forms for PWDs

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) and Boltay Huroof marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) by pioneering Braille inclusive hiring forms.

At an event, held at FBL, contributions of PWDs to the Bank were showcased along with the unveiling of Braille inclusive hiring forms furthering the commitment of the Bank to create an inclusive work environment that focuses on equality.

From Boltay Huroof Umer Farooq, CEO; Sarwat Naseem Shah, Advisory Board Vice Chairperson; Adeeb Aijaz, Advisory Board Member; and Syed Tabish Ahmed, Chief Technology Officer attended the event. Also present at the event was the senior management at FBL including Syed Amin-ur-Rahman, Chief Digital Officer; Abadullah, Chief Compliance Officer; Habiba Salman, Head DEI & L&D; Ahmed Anwer Hemani, Head Institutional Sales; and Farah Ali, Unit Head.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts, Syed Amin-ur-Rahman, Chief Digital Officer, Faysal Bank, expressed optimism about the partnership with Boltay Huroof. He added, “We at the Bank feel privileged to have collaborated with Boltay Haroof for multiple initiatives. However, there is a lot more that we intend to do in order to further our support for financial inclusion of PWDs.”

