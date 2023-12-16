BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-16

PTI distances itself from protest in US

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: A visibly panicked spokesman for embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Raoof Hasan on Friday sprang into action to distance his party from the purportedly ‘unwelcoming’ reception received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir at the hands of some overseas Pakistanis during his visit to the US.

However, in a strongly-worded press release, without mentioning the particular protest, Hasan said, point blank: “Whenever any action is taken by individuals in or outside the country without the formal approval of PTI, the party had always expressed complete disassociation from such acts and statements and would keep on doing so in the future as well”.

He said that any statement from an individual has nothing to do with the party as its sole decision-making body is its core committee, adding the party’s core committee is the sole decision-making body with regard to its policies, and any statement from an individual would have no importance.

Hasan reiterated that no statement or action from an individual from the party would have any importance or be accepted as the sole decision-making platform of the party is its core committee.

He continued that the core committee is currently the highest, active and empowered policy and decision-making body, where all decisions with regard to the party matters are taken with complete consensus through detailed deliberation.

Hasan that all the decisions of the core committee are executed after final approval from the founding party chairman Imran Khan.

“Apart from this, no decision, action or statement from any individual could be considered PTI’s policy nor does PTI accept it, as the party neither has any scope for the decisions of individuals nor the party encourage personal actions,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan strongly denounced the caretaker government of Balochistan for not letting PTI senior leader Shoaib Shaheen go out of Quetta airport to address the PTI convention in the province.

“Shoaib Shaheen landed in Quetta to address PTI workers’ conventions in Balochistan over the next three days but has been asked not to leave Quetta Airport, otherwise, he would be arrested under 3MPO, which is condemnable,” he added.

After the police gave him two options i.e. either get ready to be arrested under 3MPO or go back to Lahore via same flight.He opted to go back to Lahore instead of being arrested by the Quetta police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

COAS PTI Imran Khan PTI workers Asim Munir Raoof Hasan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI distances itself from protest in US

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories