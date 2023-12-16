PTI distances itself from protest in US

ISLAMABAD: A visibly panicked spokesman for embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Raoof Hasan on Friday sprang into action to distance his party from the purportedly ‘unwelcoming’ reception received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir at the hands of some overseas Pakistanis during his visit to the US.

However, in a strongly-worded press release, without mentioning the particular protest, Hasan said, point blank: “Whenever any action is taken by individuals in or outside the country without the formal approval of PTI, the party had always expressed complete disassociation from such acts and statements and would keep on doing so in the future as well”.

He said that any statement from an individual has nothing to do with the party as its sole decision-making body is its core committee, adding the party’s core committee is the sole decision-making body with regard to its policies, and any statement from an individual would have no importance.

Hasan reiterated that no statement or action from an individual from the party would have any importance or be accepted as the sole decision-making platform of the party is its core committee.

He continued that the core committee is currently the highest, active and empowered policy and decision-making body, where all decisions with regard to the party matters are taken with complete consensus through detailed deliberation.

Hasan that all the decisions of the core committee are executed after final approval from the founding party chairman Imran Khan.

“Apart from this, no decision, action or statement from any individual could be considered PTI’s policy nor does PTI accept it, as the party neither has any scope for the decisions of individuals nor the party encourage personal actions,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan strongly denounced the caretaker government of Balochistan for not letting PTI senior leader Shoaib Shaheen go out of Quetta airport to address the PTI convention in the province.

“Shoaib Shaheen landed in Quetta to address PTI workers’ conventions in Balochistan over the next three days but has been asked not to leave Quetta Airport, otherwise, he would be arrested under 3MPO, which is condemnable,” he added.

After the police gave him two options i.e. either get ready to be arrested under 3MPO or go back to Lahore via same flight.He opted to go back to Lahore instead of being arrested by the Quetta police.

