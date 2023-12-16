BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
PBM launches World Bank’s PMTD

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has launched the World Bank’s Project Management and Tracking Design (PMTD), which it PBM says aims at ensuring international standards in service delivery to the beneficiaries receiving aid from the federal government’s humanitarian support body.

In this context, Managing Director PBM Amir Fida Paracha said on Friday that the launch of PMTD aimed to eradicate the “traditional red tape” in PBM and to facilitate swift processing of requests related to medical assistance, educational support, special persons, cochlear implants, individual financial aid, and paperless e-filing.

Addressing a presser, Paracha said, the use of digital means enhances administrative efficiency, and the PBM has established a new directorate for donation management under the Bait-ul-Mal Act.

The PBM, he said, is taking extensive measures to provide relief to the deserving and marginalised people despite its limited resources.

Mentioning PBM’s different initiatives, he said, the focus of the organisation’s management is to ensure transparency and merit in delivering its services to the deserving population.

In addition, Paracha said, efforts have been made to streamline budgetary allocations and Procurement and Inventory Directorate has been newly set up to enhance transparency and efficiency in managing tenders and contracts nationwide.

Furthermore, automation has been initiated to improve human resource management, funds, and pension system accessibility for employees, the MD said.

The PBM has digitised all of its projects including Women Empowerment Centres, Child Labour Rehabilitation Centres and Pakistan Sweet Homes, ensuring secure payment transactions through a biometric system, Paracha said.

Pakistan Sweet Homes has provided free accommodation, food, and education to over 4,700 children, with additional support for higher education through the OWSP (Orphan Widows Support Programme), he mentioned.

The introduction of gender, whistle-blowing, and conflict of interest policies aligns with the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) guidelines, he stated.

Paracha said the use of cameras would help effectively monitor the projects.

The MD PBM said the ongoing reforms would enhance the organisation’s efficiency, credibility, and goodwill to foster public trust in government bodies.

