BAFL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.37%)
CNERGY 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (16.08%)
DFML 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
DGKC 80.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
FABL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FCCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
GGL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.56%)
HBL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.25%)
HUBC 122.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.66%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (11.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.79%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
OGDC 127.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.31%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.48%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.47%)
PRL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.43%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
SNGP 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.54%)
SSGC 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.46%)
TELE 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.51%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.47%)
TRG 92.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.55%)
BR100 6,835 Increased By 101.9 (1.51%)
BR30 24,798 Increased By 601.8 (2.49%)
KSE100 66,197 Increased By 746.6 (1.14%)
KSE30 22,086 Increased By 218.6 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks climb at open

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2023 01:49pm

LONDON: European stock markets rose Friday at the open, mirroring Asia in a busy week for global interest rates after the Federal Reserve pivoted to signal it would cut next year.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.1 percent to 7,657.17 points, one day after the Bank of England (BoE) paused its key interest rate but warned it will remain high to tackle inflation in contrast with the Fed.

In the eurozone on Friday, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent to 7,603.06 points and Frankfurt’s DAX added 0.5 percent to 16,828.66, one day after the European Central Bank (ECB) froze rates.

The guardian of the euro joined the BoE in warning that its fight against inflation was not over, dousing hopes of early rate cuts in 2024.

“The ECB and the BoE refused to join the Fed-thrown pivot party,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“Both (ECB president) Christine Lagarde and (BoE governor) Andrew Bailey declined to discuss cutting interest rates judging a policy loosening too early as the inflation threat looms,” she added, noting also that Norway had sprang a surprise rate hike.

European stocks jump in Fed-driven global rally

“As a result, the rally in global stock and bond markets slowed.”

Equities had spiked after the Fed on Wednesday delivered a much-sought-after dovish pivot as inflation comes down in the world’s biggest economy.

After more than a year of hiking, Fed policymakers acknowledged that they were winning their battle against rising prices and discussed when to change tack to a looser monetary policy.

